Sat. 3/12 9a: On this episode of The Children's Hour we explore mushrooms with mycology educator and author Peter McCoy. Learn about how the fruits of fungi are the smallest parts of these incredible organisms, which can be found everywhere in nature from the tops of mountains to the bottom of the sea, and how they are a part of all living and dead creatures on Earth.

This episode comes with a companion Learn-Along guide that meets US National education standards. Find it at https://ChildrensHour.org/Fungus-Among-Us

We will also find out about myco-remediation experiments using fungi to help clean up pollutants in rivers, the ocean, on land, and in our soils.

This show is mixed with excellent music.