Sat. 3/19 9a: Kid Pan Alley is an organization that empowers kids around the United States to write their own songs. We're joined this time on The Children's Hour by Paul and Cheryl Reisler who have written more than 2,500 songs with more than 70,000 children over the last 30 years.

We've asked Paul and Cheryl to show us how Kid Pan Alley works, and to share music they've co-written with schools.

Together with our Kids Crew, Paul and Cheryl will show us how we can help write the lyrics for a song of theirs that needs a bridge.

Exploring the fundamentals of music education through creativity and participation, Kid Pan Alley will leave us all humming along.