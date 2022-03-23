© 2022 KUNM
Parasites

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
erik-karits-r6PynlurQ2M-unsplash.jpeg
Erik Karits on Unsplash
/

Sat. 3/26 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about parasites. What makes a creature a parasite, and how do parasites find their hosts? Parasitologists Dr. Matt Bolek, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology at Oklahoma State University, and Dr. Sarah Bush, Associate Professor in the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Utah join our Kids Crew for a lively discussion.

Explore different types of parasites, including the dreaded and dangerous Guinea Fire Worm. Are viruses parasites, and are viruses even living organisms or are they just a collection of chemicals? We plunge into this controversy and more with the Kids Crew.

Mixed with great music, you “mite” learn more than you ever knew about parasites with us this week!

