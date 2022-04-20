Earth Day is Every Day

Sat. 4/23 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we celebrate our planet, the only place in the known universe that can sustain human life. We are joined by the authors of the new book for kids called The Tantrum That Saved The World, renown climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann and illustrator and author Megan Herbert.

This book tells the story of a child fed up with adults not listening to her or take action to address the perils of climate change. Our Kids Crew talk with Dr. Mann and Ms. Herbert about how kids are playing a crucial role in getting the grownups to take notice and listen.

We're joined also by two climate activist kids from The Global Warming Express. Kaia and Marina are dedicated to raising awareness about climate change because they want a future for their grandchildren.

This show is mixed with excellent music to inspire kids everywhere to treasure and protect our Mother Earth.