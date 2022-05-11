Sat 5/14 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we explore imagination, boredom, and the benefits of both. Our special guests, Kids Imagine Nation are a band out of California who specialize in making the imaginary seem real. Their playful music will get you dancing!

Then we explore "down time" in a poem about doing nothing by Jack Prelutsky. Are you bored? Find out the purpose of boredom, and learn how to make repetitive tasks more fun by playing tricks on your brain!

All of this is mixed with music to ignite the imaginations of our listeners everywhere!