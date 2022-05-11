© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
The Children's Hour

Kids Imagine

Published May 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT
Sat 5/14 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we explore imagination, boredom, and the benefits of both. Our special guests, Kids Imagine Nation are a band out of California who specialize in making the imaginary seem real. Their playful music will get you dancing!

Then we explore "down time" in a poem about doing nothing by Jack Prelutsky. Are you bored? Find out the purpose of boredom, and learn how to make repetitive tasks more fun by playing tricks on your brain!

All of this is mixed with music to ignite the imaginations of our listeners everywhere!

