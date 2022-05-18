Sat. 5/21 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we will hear traditional stories that have been passed down through the generations and which teach children a lesson. These are called Folktales.

This episode will feature a performance of the story of La Llorona, told by storyteller Dr. Rosalia Pacheco. Her presentation is possible thanks to a grant from the New Mexico Humanities Council's Speaker's Bureau.

We'll hear more folktales that are very familiar throughout the show, including Abiyoyo, Henny Penny, and The Emperor's New Clothes. Plus we play songs that take our folk tales and set them to music, as well as songs that have been passed down from parents to children for generations.