The Children's Hour

The Universe

Published May 25, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT
Image from NASA

Sat. 5/28 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we go far out into space with Dr. Katie Mack, author of the book The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking). Astro Katie is a theoretical astrophysicist whose current focus is on the timeline of the universe, from its birth through its death, billions of years from now. 

Dr. Mack explains the shape of the universe, and its composition. We explore black holes, and learn if the notion of an ever expanding universe still holds true. 

We have a lot of questions for Dr. Mack, and the show is mixed with an excellent "universal" soundtrack. Get spaced out with us! 

