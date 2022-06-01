Tigers & Snow Leopards

Sat. 6/4 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we learn about two of the most endangered big wild cats: tigers and snow leopards. The Kids Crew visit with the Senior Carnivore Keeper at the ABQ Biopark, Casey Taylor who teaches us basic tiger facts, and what is stressing them in the wild. We also hear from Sarah Vogel at the World Wildlife Fund about how each one of us can impact conservation of tigers in our everyday purchases.

Snow leopards are elusive and difficult to study. Marissa Niranjan from the Snow Leopard Trust explains the unique challenges these big cats face as their range and numbers in the wild are greatly diminished.

To research snow leopards, scientists study high resolution photographs of the mountains in their range to track and study the cats' movements, family groups, and hunting patterns. Visit https://childrenshour.org/tigers to see if you can find the snow leopards in the photos.

Mixed with great music, learn about tigers and snow leopards with The Children's Hour!