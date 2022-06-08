Summer Adventures

Sat. 6/11 9a: There’s no better time than summertime to take a family adventure. This time on The Children’s Hour we’re joined by Christina M. Selby, author of the new book New Mexico Family Outdoor Adventure Guide. She's an expert in taking families on adventure travels and gives us some tips on jumping into a new adventures with children.

We'll also hear Beth on the Kids Crew with a review of the book Meg Goes To America by Katy Hammel. Expect a Bill Harley story, lots of great music, and ideas for having a fun summer.