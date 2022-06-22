Sat. 6/25 9a: This week on The Children's Hour we chat with Julie from Ants on a Log, a band that performs music for children and other childlike people that advocates for positivity, social justice, and silliness through song.

This2-person band consists of Julie and Anya from Philadelphia, PA. The two began writing together, finding driving harmonies and song topics that were silly, serious, environmental, feminist, gender-bending, and just plain fun.

Intheir off-stage lives, Julie is a music therapist and Anya is an elementary science teacher. Their powers combined make for smart and socially conscious folk, a delight for children and adults of all ages.

Thisweek we discuss the importance of self-realization, and the freedom in being seen for who you are. Many of Ants on a Log songs challenge societal archetypes, such as girls have long hair and boys have short hair - they even have a song called Some Girls Have Short Hair! We visit the topic of pronouns and how they are important and respectful of an individual. Ants even has a mix less on their website called "Practice Your Pronouns". Julie also offers their experience using non-binary pronouns.