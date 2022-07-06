Sat. 7/9 9a: This week on The Children's Hour, we re-visit a show we recorded in April 2020 with one of the funniest storytellers of our time, Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and award winning author Bill Harley joins us in a mini concert from his studio in Massachusetts.

The Kids Crew interview Bill about his work, family life, and latest projects, and Bill performs songs and tells a story for us. We learn about his books, including the Charlie Bumpers series, and the book that kids might read as a class assignment, The Night of the Spade Foot Toads.

It's an hour of laughter, joy, and lightness for the whole family.Learn more about Bill Harley at his website: BillHarley.com and find his music, stories and books. Find this episode page at https://childrenshour.org/bill-harley/