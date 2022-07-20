Laurie Berkner: Queen of Kindie

Sat. 7/23 9a: On this episode of The Children's Hour we're joined by the legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner for a mini concert and conversation. Laurie talks with the Kids Crew about her career in music and with children, and plays some songs for us.

Plus we'll find out about what's going on with albatrosses, and we learn about a newly discovered species of dinosaur, the Dineobellator notehesperus. Zen and Amadeus also talked about microraptors.

We also featured the Extinction Diaries with a piece on albatrosses. This is produced out of KFOI-fm in Redding/Red Bluff, CA.

The whole show is mixed with great music. Join us for an hour of fun with Laurie Berkner and The Children's Hour!

