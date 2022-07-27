Sat. 7/30 9a: This week on The Children's Hour, we're joined by the Lady Gaga of children's music Twinkle! She's an award winning, bilingualchildren's musician, performer, voice actress and TV star. Twinkle is the host of Twinkle Time, with many videos on YouTube for kids and families.We'll learn about her life as a child actress, what motivates her music, and how she produces every one of her songs in bothSpanish and English. Twinkle is guest DJ-ing this show, and you'll hearmusic from artists from around the world.Join us for a Twinkle Time Children's Hour!