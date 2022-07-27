© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tch_new_logo_300px.png
The Children's Hour

Twinkle

Published July 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT
MV5BZDdmZTUzNmMtNWQ2Ni00Yzg4LWJmMWYtMjcxMjEyZTVjYmZkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjQwMDg0Ng@@._V1_.jpg
Alberto Vega
/
Twinkle

Sat. 7/30 9a: This week on The Children's Hour, we're joined by the Lady Gaga of children's music Twinkle! She's an award winning, bilingualchildren's musician, performer, voice actress and TV star. Twinkle is the host of Twinkle Time, with many videos on YouTube for kids and families.We'll learn about her life as a child actress, what motivates her music, and how she produces every one of her songs in bothSpanish and English. Twinkle is guest DJ-ing this show, and you'll hearmusic from artists from around the world.Join us for a Twinkle Time Children's Hour!

The Children's Hour
Stay Connected