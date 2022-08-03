Sat. 8/6 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we're leaping into learning about lemurs with Faye Goodwin, an educator at the Duke Lemur Center. Find out how humans are related to these adorable primates, and discover why they only live in the wild in one place in the world. We'll explore the many species of lemurs, and hear what must happen for lemurs to survive.

Plus the kids from the Extinction Diaries highlight how these creatures are incredibly vulnerable for becoming extinct.

This show is mixed with excellent music, and is full of more than you ever knew about lemurs.