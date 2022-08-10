© 2022 KUNM
The Children's Hour

Pocketful of Poems

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT
Sat. 8/13 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we partner with our friends at Well Beings Studio to create a show that's about using poetry to heal, support and express yourself. Creating art with kids impacted by medical trauma, Well Beings Studio brings their students' work to The Children's Hour.

This is an hour full of poetry. We'll hear poems that heal from children and their families who dealing with cancer, hospitalizations, or disability. Included on this show is Kenn Nesbit, former United States Children's Poet Laureate. We'll also feature songs from Well Beings Studio's musical release, Monster In Me.

