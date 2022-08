Sat. 9/3 9a: Are you hungry, because we're cooking on this episode of The Children's Hour. We'll be making a kale salad with Kids Cook's Sara Robbins. Plus the kids on the crew share their favorite recipes! All of the recipes are posted to our episode page: Cooking With Kids.

We also have a book series review from our Kids Crew member Zander of My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish by Mo O'Hara.

All of this is mixed with delicious music sure to inspire your next cooking adventure.