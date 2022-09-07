Sat. 9/10 9a: We're getting inspired by the two time Grammy nominated Alphabet Rockers founders, Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Shepherd. Alphabet Rockers make music that makes change. Known as the preeminent children’s hip hop artists to focus on social change and racial justice, they are consciousness in motion. They spark an intergenerational conversation about the world through music and dance. Partnering with thought leaders on anti-bias and child development, they create empowered, engaging concerts and activities for young children, families, and educators.

The Alphabet Rockers have developed an anti-racism mini-training for kids, families and teachers called We Got Work To Do. Learn about bias, oppression, and where kids have power to stand up to hate, and make change.

Then Thaniel from our Kids Crew has a review of Arnold Lobel's classic book for kids, Frog and Toad All Year published by Scholastic Press. Thaniel tells us what makes this book such an excellent read, and ranks it on our 1 to 5 green chili rating system.

This show is mixed with excellent music which will inspire you to dance, get connected with your community, and read a book!