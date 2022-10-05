Sat 10/8 9a: This week on The Children's Hour we learn about the most inexpensive energy source in the world: solar power. In a show recorded live at the New Mexico Solar Energy Association's Solar Fiesta, the kids talk with solar educator and engineer, Marlene Brown.

Find out how solar cells work, why we need transmission lines, and how everyone can benefit from the warming power of the sun without any wires or fancy equipment.

Featuring interactive live music with Eileen and the In-Betweens, our Kids Crew, and much more. Learn about solar energy with us!