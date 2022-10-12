Sat. 10/15 9a: This time on The Children's Hour we explore running with runners who were inspired by their running, and who inspire others. First, we meet artist, author, and blind olympic champion runner, George Mendoza. His running and athleticism inspire amazing art. His paintings illustrate the new book, Colors of the Wind: The Story of Blind Artist and Champion Runner George Mendoza. You'll meet George, and hear his book.

Then, we are joined by kids and adults from Running Medicine, a project of the Native Health Initiative where whole communities run together, no matter age, ability, or skill level. Leanne, Joshua, Payton and Maya from Running Medicine teach us about how running together has helped them in ways beyond just the physical.

Learn the science behind what makes running so uniquely beneficial for our bodies, minds and our spirits.

Finally we meet Gabe Vasquez, a runner whose running supports his run for Congress. Gabe is running for New Mexico Congressional District 2, and the Kids Crew wanted to find out more about how he copes with the stress on the campaign trail.

Mixed with great music, get inspired to run with us, on The Children's Hour!