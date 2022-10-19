Being A Leader

Sat 10/22 9a: This time on The Children's Hour, we learn from two people who have dedicated their lives to being leaders in their communities. First, the kids chat with Pierce Freelon, who is a multi-Emmy winning TV and movie producer, children's musician, educator, and city councilor in the city of Durham, North Carolina. Pierce talks about how he came to wear all these hats, and explains to us what it is a city councilor actually does.

Then the kids meet Sonia Manzano, best known for her groundbreaking work as Maria on Sesame Street. Sonia's project Alma's Way came out on PBS Kids in October, 2021.

This show is mixed with excellent music, mostly selected by our guest DJ, Pierce Freelon. Learn with us!