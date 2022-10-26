Sat. 10/29 9a; This time on The Children's Hour, get spooked out with us as we celebrate kids' favorite holiday: Halloween! The Kids Crew let us know what they're doing for Halloween, and we learn about a"trunk or treat." One Kids Crew member tells us how she uses the opportunity of Halloween to collect clothing for the Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank.

We've got spooky ghost stories from Bill Harley, Katherine Dines, AJ, and Show Mo and the Monkey Bunch. Plus we're playing mostly brand new songs by Kindie musicians who know how much kids love Halloween. Get ready for Trick-or-Treating with The Children's Hour's Spooky Halloween Special!

