The Children's Hour - Little Free Libraries

This week on The Children's Hour, Katie and the Crew learn about the Little Free Library network with Shelby King, program director and coordinator of the Impact Library Program. Little Free Library is based in Hudson, Wisconsin, but has over 100,000 Libraries in over 100 countries. More than 200,000,000 books have been shared through Little Free Libraries worldwide.

Their program champions access to all, diversity through their Read in Color Program, and working with the community. Find the nearest Little Free Library near you and find plans and help to create your own!

Airdrie reviews Rowen And The Rascal Lion, and Evan gives us a review of A Wolf Called Wander. Plus the kids in the Extinction Diaries educate us about the critically endangered Maui dolphin.

Mixed with excellent music celebrating books, libraries, and reading.