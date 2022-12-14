This week: Favorite Things

This time on The Children's Hour, we explore some of our favorite things. Everyone has something they love best of all, for some of us it's our pets, and others it's something totally different.

Kids Crew member Genevieve loves opera, and got to attend her first live performance at the Santa Fe Opera this past August. We hear her interview with the Santa Fe Production Director.

We also meet Jeanne and Madison from Animal Humane New Mexico who rescue animals, and help them find their forever homes. They brought Ferdinand with them, a sweet dog who loves flowers. Find a local shelter to adopt a rescued pet by clicking HERE.

Kodiak and Corbit love airplanes, and got a chance to fly with the Young Eagles, a program of the Experimental Aircraft Association of Albuquerque. Listen as they take to the skies and learn the ins and outs of flying an airplane.

We have music celebrating our favorite things, including dogs, our planet, food, and making things from scratch. Join us for a few of our favorite things, this time on The Children's Hour.

