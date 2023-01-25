This Week: Journalism

This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about a profession with the task of informing the public of the truth: Journalism.

We learn from journalists themselves, including Sherri Burr and Loretta Hall from New Mexico Press Women, who let us know what journalists do, and how they are different from paid advertisers. Find out what we can look for to verify the truth of a story.

Then we meet Maria Hinojosa, a groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize and Emmy winning journalist with a new children's book about her life.

Illuminata from the Kids Crew has review of Once I Was You Finding My Voice and Passing The Mic by Maria Hinojosa.

It's all mixed with great music. Learn with us, on The Children's Hour!