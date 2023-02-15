© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
TCH Logo 2022
The Children's Hour

Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band

Published February 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST
Lucky-1-1 TCH.png
Photo: Courtesy of Lucky Diaz & Alisha Gaddis
/

This Week:
Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band

This time on The Children’s Hour, meet Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis from Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band.

This Grammy winning bilingual duo have gained acclaim worldwide, and will be visiting with our Kids Crew for a lively conversation. They were the first North American band to ever win a Latin Grammy, and received their sixth Grammy nomination this year with their latest work, Los Fabulosos.

Both Alisha and Lucky are also writers. Alisha has won multiple Emmys for her TV work and has published many children's books. The Kids Crew review her latest book, She Loves Me All The Same, and Lucky's Paletero Man.

Dance, sing and laugh into the world of Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band with us this week on The Children’s Hour.

