This Week:

Problem Solving

The Kids Crew visit with producers and a young voice actor from PBS Kids' new show Work It Out Wombats, which teaches kids about computational thinking, and problem solving in systematic, organized ways.

We meet Work It Out Wombats Producer Marisa Wolsky from GBH, Creative Producer, Dr. Kareem Edouard, and Rain Janjua, a 9 year old voice actor and model from Ontario, Canada who plays the voice of Zeke. The Kids Crew want to know how the show is made, and what the process entails.

We also learn about computational thinking, and how it can help prepare kids of today for the world of tomorrow.

Thaniel from the Kids Crew has a review of the TV Show Work It Out Wombats, now airing on PBS stations worldwide.

We also hear from Third Grade Classroom with a clever problem solving strategy to deal with a magnet stuck up a nose.

This episode was recorded by Katie Stone and Chad Scheer at the Outpost Performance Space, and produced by Katie Stone at the Sunspot Solar Studio, both in Albuquerque, New Mexico USA.

© 2023 The Children’s Hour Inc.