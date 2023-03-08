This Week:

Justin Roberts

This time on The Children's Hour, we're joined by 5 time Grammy nominee, 9 time Parents Choice Gold winner, the legendary children's musician, Justin Roberts. The Kids Crew chat with him about his music, influences, and musical habits.

Justin Roberts is also an author, and his book The Smallest Girl In the Smallest Grade is a featured Global Read Aloud book.

Then, in honor of Women's History Month, The Children's Hour is partnering with Rebel Girls to bring stories of amazing girls and women in history. Today we learn about the superstar drummer, Nandi Bushell from South Africa. At 12 years old, Nandi has taken the rock world by storm. Check out her epic drum battle with David Grohl from the Foofighters.

Justin Roberts was our guest deejay, and selected most of our music this week. Join us for a rocking Children's Hour!

Produced and recorded online and at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Katie Stone.

