Poetry Palooza

It's National Poetry Month in the USA, and we are celebrating with a Poetry Palooza on The Children's Hour! We're joined by poet and educator, Allan Wolf. Wolf’s books for young people showcase his love of research, history, science, and poetry.

Allan teaches us how to write our own poems and we want to teach you too! Evan brought up cinquain poetry. Click here for a MasterClass taught by former US Poet Laureate, Billy Collins on how to create a cinquain poem of your own. Once you write a poem of any kind, we would love to hear it! You can record it on our SpeakPipe Voicemail.

There are numerous poems shared on this episode, including our guest's own work, but also we hear classic poems from Robert Lewis Stevenson, and newer poems from CJ Janovy and Eloise Greenfield.

This show is mixed with great music, all of which is its own kind of poetry. Happy Poetry Month from The Children's Hour!

Recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Chad Scheer. Production by Eli Henley, and Christina Stella. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer.

