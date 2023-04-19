This Week:

Earth Day - Rivers

We celebrate Earth Day on The Children’s Hour with students working to save the environment around them. RiverXchange is a program that partners with schools in Albuquerque, which is nestled along the Rio Grande, to create projects that protect our precious environment.

Kids learn how to make the environment around them better using the RiverXchange Project inside their classrooms over the course of a school year, tackling problems like food waste, littering, and planting trees. In this episode we hear directly from kids about the impact this program has had on their classrooms, their schools, and themselves. We hear from kids in Albuquerque New Mexico at Zia Elementary School, students in Mr. Rogers' class at North Valley Academy, and at Mission Avenue Elementary. Also thanks to the kids and teachers who submitted content for this episode.

We also learn about Senator Gaylord Nelson, the founder of Earth Day in the United States, from our friends at PBS Wisconsin Education.

Celebrate Earth Day with us, honoring rivers with RiverXchange®, in a show mixed with great music celebrating the Earth, and especially our precious rivers.

This episode was recorded in the field by RiverXchange teachers across Albuquerque, New Mexico. This episode was produced by Senior Producer, Christina Stella with help from Katie Stone, Executive Producer.

© The Children's Hour Inc.