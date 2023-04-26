This Week:

Reading to Dogs

This time on The Children's Hour we explore how reading to dogs can help kids feel confident and excited about reading. Read To The Dogs programs can be found in many libraries, and sometimes they come to schools.

We learn why reading to dogs can help kids become better readers, and what inspires the dogs to sit so patiently listening to kids. Friends from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Library's Read to the Dogs program brought us two dogs who participate in the program, Trace and Gimble. They are really cute!

We also hear a story by John Keenan and Joanne Wilson-Keenan about a dog named Rover and how he transformed a classroom of reluctant readers into bookworms, just by hanging around and listening. This episode is mixed with great music celebrating reading, dogs, and books.

This episode was recorded by Chad Scheer at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico and produced by Senior Producer, Christina Stella with help from Eli Henley. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer.

