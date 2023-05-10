© 2023 KUNM
The Children's Hour

Musical Mothers Day

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT
This Week:
Musical Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mom with The Children’s Hour in a musical Mother’s Day special. We feature some of the latest tunes from Kindie musicians honoring mothers, and we hear poetry about the special bond between kids and our moms. Happy Mother’s Day to all who celebrate from The Children’s Hour.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer. Many thanks to the Kindie musicians who make shows like this possible.

©2023 The Children’s Hour Inc.

The Children's Hour
