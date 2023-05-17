This Week:

Sounds Classic

This time on The Children's Hour we explore what sounds classic. First we learn about classical music with prodigy pianist Kayden Kelly. Then we play with sound effects with Kip Allen and Crawford MacCallum.

Kayden is a 16 year old pianist who has been featured in the Junior Clyborn Festival, and has won numerous awards for his talents. He explains to our Kids Crew what classical music is, and plays us samples from the evolution of the genre.

Then, we visit with Crawford MacCallum and Kip Allen, to learn how sound effects can tell a story without any visuals at all. Kip and Crawford both recently passed away, and this piece was originally recorded in 2016.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer. Production support was also provided by Rodrigo Cuenca, and The Children's Hour Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Our hearts go out to the families of Crawford MacCallum and Kip Allen, as we remember them in this episode.

