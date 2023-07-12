This Week:

Penguins

The Kids Crew is joined by Charles Bergman who is a writer, photographer, speaker and longtime professor at Pacific Lutheran University. He also wrote Every Penguin in the World: A Quest to See Them All. We learn about different species of penguins, their habits, and more interesting facts!

There are 15 other species of penguins in the world, some of which are critically endangered. But, all penguins are on thin ice. Overfishing, changing ocean temperatures, and pollution threaten their survival.

We also find out about penguins' unique taste buds, and we learn from the Extinction Diaries about the rate of extinction on land versus in the oceans.

All this plus more interesting penguin facts and chill penguin themed music!

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer and our Producer, Marci Krivonen.

