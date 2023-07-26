This Week:

Black Footed Ferrets

This week we explore a creature that used to live throughout the mountain west United States, the elusive black footed ferret.

Once declared extinct, the highly endangered specialist predator may make a comeback in the North American prairie thanks in part to our guest, Paul Marinari, Senior Curator at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute at the National Zoo. We’ll have an introduction to Elizabeth Ann, a ferret cloned from cells frozen in 1987.

There’s a lot of great music to sing and dance to while we learn all about black footed ferrets!

The Children's Hour is produced by The Children's Hour Inc, and Executive Producer, Katie Stone. We had help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Mauro Oliviera from KFOI produced Extinction Diaries. This program originally aired in spring 2021, and has been re-released as part of The Children's Hour Animal Month series.

