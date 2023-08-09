This Week:

American Southwest History

This time on The Children's Hour, we have a different kind of show. This episode is taken from our six episode educational podcast series called "A Brief History of the American Southwest - For Kids" which was produced through multiple virtual field trips to sites of significance in our high desert of New Mexico.

This is a radio special based on a 6 part educational curricular podcast series of the same name, and comes with a Learn-Along guide that meets and cites National educational standards.

Join us for a walk through history, this time on The Children's Hour!

This episode was produced by Executive Producer: Katie Stone, Senior Producer: Christina Stella, with historical review for accuracy from a team of historians, anthropologists, archeologists, tribal historians, and others. Funding was provided in a special grant from the New Mexico Humanities Council, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

© 2023 The Children’s Hour Inc.