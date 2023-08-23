This Week:

Happy Birthday to Us

This week on The Children’s Hour, we’re celebrating our birthday in a show highlighting some special moments on our show in the five years since we were born as a nonprofit production company. We’ll hear from the international space station’s Christina Koch when she spoke with our Kids Crew in front of over 600 students.

Beloved children's musician Raffi comforted us all during the pandemic with his soothing voice and kindness.Hear a clip from the world expert in skunks, a kid poet who writes about self-love, and our Children’s Hour Radio Players from our musical ICKY.

All of this is mixed with some of our favorite tunes. Get ready to sing and dance along with us for The Children’s Hour radio birthday party!

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help over the years from Marci Krivonen, Christina Stella, and the cast and production team of ICKY. Recorded at the University of New Mexico, Outpost Performance Space, in a field during Covid lockdown, and at the Sunspot Solar Studio, all in Albuquerque New Mexico.

© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.