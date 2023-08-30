This Week:

Understanding Vaccines

This time on The Children’s Hour, we wanted to understand vaccines. First we learn how they work within our bodies from Newberry Honor winning author Dr. Rajani Larocca. Her new book A Vaccine Is Like A Memory illustrates the history and science behind vaccinations.

The Kids Crew also talks with Center for Disease Control’s Dr. Georgina Peacock about the US vaccine schedule, and what’s up with the COVID vaccine. The Kids Crew ask about tracking COVID 19 in 2023, and how the CDC is preparing for the next pandemic.

Then we meet Dr. Richard Corsi who helped pioneer the Corsi/Rosenthal Do-it-Yourself box air purifier designed to make it easy for schools to clean the air. Find the full instructions posted at https://cleanaircrew.org/box-fan-filters.

This episode was recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and at the Sunspot Solar Studio also in Albuquerque. Christina Stella is our Senior Producer, Katie Stone is our Executive Producer.

