This Week:

Tell Us A Story

This time on The Children's Hour, it's a full hour of stories and story-songs! We hear from many storytellers in song throughout this episode including Bill Harley with his Monster in the Bathroom story-song, Outta The Books, Laurie Berkner, Steve Charney, the Story Pirates, and Saul Paul. Joanne Shenandoah who tells us the story of Three Sisters: Corn, Beans & Squash.

Storyteller and author of Adventures of Duende in the Ocean, Michelle Adam tells us the whole story in our studio. Duende is a bilingual storybook about an elf who takes a boy on a journey into the ocean.

The kids also interview Todd Parr, beloved author of more than 60 books for children of all ages. He shares what motivates him to write books for babies and kids, and he shares a little from one of his latest works.

The Children's Hour is produced by a team each week that includes Executive Producer Katie Stone, Senior Producer Christina Stella, our intrepid Kids Crew, their parents, and devoted listener-supporters worldwide. This episode was recorded at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

© 2023 The Children's Hour Inc.