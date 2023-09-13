This Week:

Falling into Autumn

It’s fall in the northern hemisphere and we explore the science behind autumn. Equinoxes happen in the spring and fall, and each year those special days give our planet exactly 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night at the equator. At the Chichén Itzá pyramid in Yucatán, Mexico, a snake is visible climbing down the steps only on spring and fall equinox.

We also hear from 5th graders at Eugene Field Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico describing how perspective can change history. They teach us about the traditional fall holidays of Labor Day (US), Mexican Independence Day (Mexico), and Columbus Day (US), and how each of these holidays feels very different based on the point of view in history a person takes. Mrs. Allison Hawks taught these intrepid students back in 2014 for a Title 1 School Project with The Children’s Hour.

Filled with great music, this episode educates, entertains, and engages kids of all ages. Join us as we fall into autumn on The Children’s Hour.

This episode was recorded and produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Christina Stella is our Senior Producer, Katie Stone is our Executive Producer. Many thanks to Alli Hawks and her 2014 fifth grade class at Eugene Field Elementary School for joining us on the show.

© 2023 The Children’s Hour Inc.