This time on The Children’s Hour meet Falu. She’s an 11th generation performer of sacred Raga music, and she’s bringing a new genre to her homeland of India: Children’s Music. She also won the 2021 Grammy for Best Children’s release, and we have her for the whole hour.

Falu teaches us the 22 note Raga scale, and explains why to Western ears, Indian music has those unique harmonics and melodies.

While this time Falu won the Grammy for A Colorful World, she was also nominated for her first children’s release called Falu’s Bazaar, which gained her international notoriety for changing the landscape of Indian music to include a genre for children.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Many thanks to Falu for for being with us on the show.

