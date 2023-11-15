This Week:

Dating Trees

Trees have birthdays too, and scientists find out when they are by studying the rings of trees. This week on The Children's Hour, we learn how to date trees, using dendrochronology with Dr. Peter M. Brown from Rocky Mountain Tree Ring Research, which maintains a list of the world's oldest living trees.

In a conversation with our Kids Crew, Dr. Brown explains why we can learn more than just a tree's age when we study its rings. Scientists can tell a lot about climate, fires, and even human or animal scarring. Tree Rings are nature's notebooks.

This show is mixed with excellent, old tree-loving music.

The Children's Hour is produced by The Children's Hour Incorporated, a New Mexico nonprofit. Our executive producer is Katie Stone, and our Senior Producer is Christina Stella. Lorraine Archibald writes our Learn-Along guides and leads our Education team. Learn more about us and this episode at ChildrensHour.org.

