The Children's Hour

Happy Holidays

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST
Photo: Canva

This Week:
Happy Holidays!

Celebrate the holidays with The Children's Hour in a holiday musical special. We will play some of the latest and greatest in Kindie releases, and with many of our classic favorites. Get your family singing and dancing and fill your hearts with joy. Happy Holidays from all of us at The Children's Hour!

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. Gus Tafoya helped with our transcripts. Many thanks to the independent children's musicians who make every show better with their great tunes.

