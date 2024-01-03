This Week:

Skunks

This episode of The Children's Hour is going to stink, as we learn all about skunks with the founder and director of The Dragoo Institute for the Betterment of Skunks and Skunk Reputations, Dr. Jerry Dragoo. We'll find out where skunks are found, why they smell, and how to avoid getting sprayed.

Dr. Dragoo is a world renowned mephitologist, or biologist who studies skunks. The Children's Hour wanted to learn more about skunks, so we reached out to Dr. Jerry Dragoo, who leads the world's foremost skunk research clinic, The Dragoo Institute For The Betterment of Skunks and Skunk Reputations.

As we learn about the important role skunks play in our ecosystem, Dr. Dragoo answers the many questions from our Kids Crew, including how he came to study skunks, and why we should love and not fear them.

Mixed with great music, join us for an episode where you will learn to love the stinkiest mammal in North America.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our executive producer. We had production help from Gus Tafoya, and our senior producer, Christina Stella. Lorraine Archibald revised and rewrote our digital curriculum and provided educational oversight. Jonathan Dunski contributed to our learn-along guide. The Children’s Hour received special support to produce this show from Sandia National Laboratories.

©2023 The Children's Hour Inc.