This Week:

Be The Change with SaulPaul

This time on The Children's Hour we visit with the inspiring and talented children's musician, author, motivational speaker and change-maker SaulPaul, a musician with a message. The Kids Crew learn about his triumph over adversity, and challenge him to compose a freestyle rap while on the air with us!

Learning from adversity, and inspiring with positivity are the messages behind SaulPauls music for kids. An author, motivational speaker and change-maker, SaulPaul is changing the sound of children's music, while being a force for good in his community. We spend the whole hour learning about his life, work, motivation and hear some of his incredible music, and we challenge him to compose a freestyle rap while on the air with us!

Then Kids Crew member Evan Daitz reviews the book A Whale of the Wild by Roseanne Parry. His Kids Crew review ranks the book on our green chili rating system: 1 being the worst and 5 being the best. Evan loves to read books critically, and we find out if Roseanne Parrys book makes the grade for Evan.

We've got an hour of excellent music in a show that will inspire you to Be The Change!

This episode was originally broadcast in 2021, and has been reproduced for 2024. Be The Change was produced by executive producer Katie Stone with help from senior producer Christina Stella.

©2023 The Children's Hour Inc.