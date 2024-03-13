This Week on The Children’s Hour:

Kindness

Imagine a world where kindness is a habit. The Kids Crew explore kindness, as a practice, science and feeling on this edition of The Children's Hour.

We're joined by Lindsay Munroe, a singer-songwriter who specializes in music to build caring communities of children.

Acts of kindness are more than just beneficial for the recipient, givers are also rewarded. We discover the science of kindness, and how it's a gift that keeps on giving.

We've created a free, downloadable learn-along guide on Kindness, which meets national education standards. Find it at https://ChildrensHour.org/kindness/Download it for free, grab some crayons, pens, markers, and pencils and come along with us as we cultivate kindness.

This show is mixed with inspiring, joyful music that promotes kindness.

Produced by The Children's Hour Inc. Katie Stone is the Executive Producer, Christina Stella is our Senior Producer, Lorraine Archibald is our educator, and Alexander Jacobson writes our transcripts.

©2024 The Children's Hour Inc.