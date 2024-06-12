This Week:

Dad’s Day

We’re celebrating dads for Father’s Day with a musical special. As we think about our fathers, we remember the important role they play in our families, and our lives with their nurturing, love, and care. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads from all of us on The Children’s Hour. In our musical special for Father’s Day, we hear some of our favorite Kindie artists with their tributes to Dad, plus we have music from Ghanaian rapper, Jayso, and we hear a love song to Dad sung in Cree by Adrian Sutherland. There are songs for weird dads, songs for quiet moments, and silly songs too.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with help from our Senior Producer Christina Stella. We had additional assistance from our summer intern, Thaniel. Many thanks to the independent children’s musicians who make every show better with their great tunes.

