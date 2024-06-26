This Week:

The Universe

This time on The Children’s Hour, we go far out into space with Dr. Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist who is exploring the timeline of the universe, from its birth all the way into the future when she predicts our universe as we know it will die.

Learn with us about theoretical astrophysics! Our guest today, Dr. Katie Mack, is the author of the book The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking). A theoretical astrophysicist, Dr. Mack’s focus is on the timeline of the universe, from its birth through its death, billions of years from now. The universe has a shape, and Dr. Mack has been using math and physics to determine what it looks like and what the universe is made of, from heavy metals to gasses.

We learn about black holes, and find out if the notion of an ever expanding universe still holds true. The Kids Crew want to know more about what it takes to be a theoretical astrophysicist, and how Dr. Mack’s work has changed her view of life on Planet Earth. You can learn even more about Dr. Mack and the joy she has found in discovering the end of the universe, in her TED talk. We are learning more about our universe than ever before thanks to NASA’s deep space telescopes, and scientists like Dr. Mack. Get inspired with us today on The Children’s Hour to think about the big picture, and how incredible it is that life on our own planet can thrive in this volatile and expanding universe.

This episode of The Children’s Hour was written and produced by Executive Producer Katie Stone, with help from Senior Producer Christina Stella, and our intern, Thaniel.

