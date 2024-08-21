This Week: Together We Can

This is the fourth and final episode of Communication Nation, our series exploring how we communicate through media, languages, and community building. Today we are focusing on building our social world around us to form a team. We know that together we can do many things we cannot do by ourselves, like playing soccer or hide and go seek. In Together We Can, we'll learn how games can help us practice working together for a common goal. Doug Montoya, an actor in film, television, on stage, and an educator in the theater arts at The BoxABQ in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We wanted to know how to combine all that we have learned about communication to help the Kids Crew practice team building. Doug led us through a workshop in improvisation also called improv. In a way, it's like playing an imagination game with a group of people. But as we hear on the show, improv has rules and structure that make it even more fun to play together. We start with some word association: one person says a word, and each person says the first thing they think of when they hear the words from the people before them. Then, Katie explains how games have been used for thousands of years in the Americas to help strengthen community ties, and forge relationships between families, even across long distances. We also hear an example of a hand clapping game, which came originally from Africa. When African people were brought to the Americas enslaved, hand clapping games were a way to preserve culture, and maintain joy in the harshest of conditions. These games are still played today! In the Andes mountains of Peru, the Quechuan people who are descended from the Inca, the chaquis are messengers who run messages between villages. Using a relay race system, one chacquis runs a message to the next chaquis, who continue to carry it even further to the next chacquis. In this way, messages can be sent over 1,000 miles. The chacquis are on a team, even though they are far apart, they are practicing teamwork. Doug's improvisation workshop helped the Kids Crew be a better team. We hope you can hear that in future episodes of our show! In the meantime, we are going to keep on building our teams around us, and in doing so we are going to build a better world. This show was produced by our Executive Producer, Katie Stone, with help from Senior Producer Christina Stella, and producer Eli Henley. Chad Scheer provided live engineering at Outpost Performance Space. Lorraine Archibald and Amber Arnett wrote our learning guides and activities. We also had support from 2024 Summer Intern Thaniel Lentz. © 2024 The Children's Hour Inc, All Rights Reserved

