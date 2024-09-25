This Week:

Jimmy Carter: Celebrating a Century of Service and Compassion

In this special episode of The Children’s Hour, we celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Jimmy Carter, just in time for his 100th birthday on October 2, 2024. Join us as we explore his journey from a peanut farmer in Georgia to becoming the 39th President of the United States, and beyond, with insights into his lifelong dedication to peace, human rights, and community service. Featuring music, interviews, and stories, this episode honors Carter’s remarkable impact on the world.

On October 2, 2024, Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 100th birthday. As we reflect on his remarkable life and legacy, it’s impossible not to be inspired by his unwavering commitment to public service, human rights, and peace. From his humble beginnings as a peanut farmer in Plains, Georgia, to becoming the 39th President of the United States, Carter’s life has been a testament to the power of kindness, perseverance, and faith.

During his presidency, Carter was known for his dedication to peace, including his role in negotiating the Camp David Accords and advocating for energy conservation. But his work didn’t end when he left the White House. In fact, Carter may be even better known for his post-presidency efforts, especially through the Carter Center, which has worked in more than 80 countries to advance human rights, combat diseases, and promote fair elections. His dedication earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, one of the many accolades he received throughout his life.

Jimmy Carter also showed us the importance of compassion and community service through his long-time support of Habitat for Humanity. Even into his 90s, he could be seen swinging a hammer, helping to build homes for those in need. His faith, humility, and service have left an indelible mark on the world.

As we honor his incredible contributions, we invite you to listen to our special episode on President Jimmy Carter, where we explore his life, legacy, and the values that continue to shape our world today.

This episode of The Children's Hour was produced by Katie Stone with production help from Addie Arenas, our summer intern through the Albuquerque Mayor's Creative Youth Corps. Additional production assistance was provided by Gus Tafoya, Christina Stella, and Thaniel Lentz. Our theme music is by C.K. Barlow. The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One, the Native American Radio Network.