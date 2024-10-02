This Week: Get Bugged

In this episode of The Children's Hour, we dive into the amazing world of bugs! Entomologist Jason Schaller from Albuquerque Biopark’s Bugarium joins us to teach us all about these fascinating creatures. We learn why bugs are so important to our planet and even how some of them can be a part of our diets! From bug biology to tasty cricket tacos, this episode will leave you buzzing with excitement.

Jason Schaller is the Curator of Entomology at the ABQBioPark and Bugarium. We learn what his role is at the Zoo, and how he became interested in bugs. At the same time, he showed up to our recording session with a gigantic beetle on his shirt! Our Kids Crew had mixed feelings about this! Thorfin, like many people, is afraid of insects, while Amadeus loves bugs.

Bugs might be small, but they play huge roles in our world. From pollinating plants to breaking down waste, insects are a vital part of life on Earth. Jason Schaller shares his expert knowledge about why bugs are helpful, and even how they help humans in ways we may not expect.

Did you know there are over a million different types of insects? In this episode, we explore the diversity of the bug world—from butterflies to beetles to tarantulas! Insects come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and they live in almost every habitat on Earth. Whether you love them or fear them, these creatures are incredibly diverse and essential for a healthy planet.

In many parts of the world, bugs are a regular part of the menu. Jason Schaller introduces us to the idea of eating insects and how nutritious they can be. One of the most popular edible bugs is the cricket, which is rich in protein. Curious about trying bugs for yourself? You can make your own cricket tacos at home! Check out https://childrenshour.org/get-bugged to find a recipe for cricket tacos and give it a try!

This episode of The Children's Hour is produced by Katie Stone and The Children’s Hour Inc. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to producing high-quality kids' public radio. Production help was provided by Gus Tafoya. Chad Scheer was our engineer at Outpost Performance Space. Thaniel the Intern helps with our playlists and trancripts.

